Hollywood Celebrities Go Wild for ‘No Kings’ Protests

Hollywood celebrities went wild for the anti-Trump “No Kings” protests this weekend, appearing at various events around the country.

From Ben Stiller to Cynthia Nixon to Pedro Pascal, Spike Lee, Glenn Close, and Jamie Lee Curtis, celebrities took to social media to share their experiences and flash their anti-Trump signs.

Jamie Lee Curtis was among the many celebrities who showed support for the No Kings rallies and later shared several photos to her Instagram, captioning the post: “SIGNS ‘O THE TIMES! Democracy in ACTION!”

Oscar-winning director Lee Daniels said “Is this really happening ???? NO DICTATORSHIP happening EVER!! … let’s peacefully march for our liberty… for our freedom …for the rights of Black Americans… ♥️✊.. for Gay Americans .. for AMERICA!#nokings.”

