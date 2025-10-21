Nolte: Left-Wing Fabulist Jimmy Kimmel Likely Cost Disney Millions of Subscribers

Left-wing fabulist Jimmy Kimmel likely cost the Disney Grooming Syndicate millions of subscribers in September.

According to the analytics firm Antenna, throughout September, the Disney+ subscription service gained 2.18 subscribers, but lost three million. Similarly, the Disney-owned Hulu gained 2.1 million subscribers but lost 4.1 million.

So, Disney’s net loss in September was 820,000, Hulu’s net loss was two million, for a total loss for Disney’s child groomers of almost three million subscribers.

Yes, people cancel subscription services all the time. What makes September special is the following…

The average monthly cancellation and churn rates at Disney+ and Hulu are 4 and 5 percent, respectively. In September, those numbers doubled to 8 and ten percent.

Also, as Antenna points out, churn rates at other streaming services came nowhere near doubling. Some increased by a point or two. Some stayed with the average. None came close to doubling.

Having all this data indicates that the basement-rated Kimmel likely cost Disney millions—at least $40 million in September alone, based on that 4.1 million net loss of subscribers.

For a while, ABC/Disney could brag that ratings spiked when Kimmel show returned to the air after the host was suspended for spreading disinformation about Turning Point USA found Charlie Kirk being assassinated by a Trump supporter (the man arrested is a leftist furry in a bizarre sexual relationship with a transsexual).

However, that brag didn’t last long. Kimmel’s ratings are back in the toilet and he’s still spreading leftist lies and disinformation. His latest is the straight-up lie that his confederates in Antifa do not exist.

If Kimmel is renewed next year, it will have zero to do with merit or profit and everything to do with Disney/ABC’s raging hatred of Trump supporters.

Through ABC, Disney uses the public airwaves to broadcast two unanswered hours of hate at us — Kimmel and The View. It’s outrageous and a total violation of the contract these outlets sign to serve the public interest in exchange for free airwave access.

It is long past time to yank ABC’s broadcast license.

