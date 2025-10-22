Hollywood Celebrities Melt Down over Trump White House Ballroom Construction: ‘Hitler Had a Large Ballroom,’ Too

Left-wing Hollywood celebrity heads exploded this week as the President Donald Trump-led $250 million White House ballroom construction begins.

“Hitler had a large ball room/ reception hall built at the Old Reich Chancellery in Berlin This was part of a major renovation of the building after he became Chancellor. It was designed by Albert Speer and completed in 1939,” said actress Mia Farrow, kicking off what quickly became a conspiracy-filled rage fest from Trump’s famous foes.

“Trump assured us that our lovely White House would not be altered by the addition of his ballroom,” Farrow continued, misrepresenting what the president said. “Was he angered by magnitude of No Kings – or was it always his intention to demolish the WH. lIn any case, the day after No Kings, he began bulldozing the White House. Heartbreaking.”

Indeed, White House renovations are a presidential tradition dating back more than a century. President Trump’s editions won’t come at a cost to taxpayers. John Nolte believes left-wing melt downs like these celebrity temper tantrums are evidence of a weakened Democrat Party lashing out in desperation.

The facts, however, didn’t stop celebrities from spewing hoaxes to their millions of followers.

“While the government is shut down,Donald Trump is destroying part of the East Wing of the White House, the people’s House, for his unwanted ballroom. Who is paying for this atrocity?” actress and singer Barbra Streisand fumed.

“I’m having fun thinking about how republicans would’ve reacted if Obama did this without approval,” Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer said.

Star Wars star Mark Hamill was sick to his stomach by the White House renovation, adding a barf face emoji to his Bluesky screed.

Ignore all laws about altering historic properties ✅

Pave over Rose Garden for tacky Mar-A-Lardo Patio ✅

Demolish East Wing after lying that “It won’t interfere with the current building. It’ll be near it but not touching it” ✅

Comedian and CNN show host Michael Ian Black mixed two conspiracies in his hot take.

Star Trek star George Takei dug deep before sharing his analysis.

IT and The Long Road producer-author Stephen King called the White House construction “shameful.”

“The Draft Dodger in Chief has ordered the destruction of the East Wing of the people’s house, which generations of our armed forces fought and died for. This is beyond shameful,” he said.

Actor James Woods roasted twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton over her response.