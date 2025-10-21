Nolte: Dumb, Desperate, Demoralized Dems and Media Claim Trump Is ‘Destroying’ the White House

Democrats and their allies in the regime media are so desperate to lay a glove on an ascendant President Trump they are actually accusing him (falsely, obviously) of “destroying” the White House when everyone knows that all he’s doing is adding a $250 million ballroom that won’t cost taxpayers a single penny.

Everything lunatics on the left have hurled to try to kill Trump as a political force (and literally) has failed. They tried to frame him as a Russian spy. They twice impeached him over nonsense. They tried to throw him in prison for life and bankrupt his business. They smeared him as racist. Finally, on two separate occasions, they tried to literally assassinate him.

Everything failed.

Everything.

So, now—lol—they’re reduced to utter nonsense.

Talk about desperate and demoralized.

The same Democrats and media that once had the full power of the Deep State working to destroy Trump and his presidency are such failed eunuchs now, all they can do is throw their own poo on the Twitterzzzz…

Headline: “At the White House, Trump’s destructive impulses take a literal turn“

Here’s the truth, which includes important context the liars don’t want you to know….

The taxpayers are not even paying for this…

But I go back to what I said at the beginning… Trump has so effectively castrated Democrats and the regime media that they are humiliating themselves with these ludicrous lies.

That’s all they got.

What’s next—they start sniffling on TV and wishing Trump gets hit by a train?

The economy is back to life. There’s peace in the Middle East. The decades-long worry about Iran’s nukes has been eliminated. Crime is down in Washington, DC. The border is secure. Illegal aliens are getting sent back home. We’re killing narco-terrorists. Gas prices are down. Egg prices are down. Trump is winning everywhere in court as he pursues the agenda he was voted on by a MAJORITY of the people after he won ALL SEVEN swing states.

So, all they’ve got left is to point at a construction project and scream about how Trump is tearing down the White House.

Trump has turned his opposition into gerbils.

I almost pity them.

Almost.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.