Instagram Users Reject Rosie O’Donnell Call for ‘Economic Blackout Protest’: ‘Easy for a Multimillionaire to Say,’ ‘How About We Boycott Celebrities’

Left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell got more than she bargained for when Instagram users flooded her post calling for an economic boycott of the U.S., calling the boycott out of touch with the reality of working Americans.

The former The View co-host posted her call to boycott America on Wednesday with a meme demanding a “Mass Blackout” and promising to launch “The largest economic blackout protest in U.S. history.”

O’Donnell’s post calls for workers to refuse to go to work, for people to stay home and not attend any sort of event, and for people to stay away from all restaurants.

The header on the meme boldly states, “We’re not asking. We’re shutting it down.”

This is just another one of those toothless, left-wing attacks on the U.S. that won’t result in any noticeable decline in economic activity, of course. But despite the emptiness in this latest call to arms, hundreds of Instagram users totally nuked O’Donnell in her comments section for even posting the nonsensical meme.

Replying to the call for workers to refuse to go to work, one commenter wrote, “That’s so nice of you to pay my rent and car note since my check will be short a week.”

Another user was unhappy with the attack on restaurants. “What did restaurants do to you? You wrote it 2x. Lots of mom and pop places will go under. Service staff survives on the tips. Many of those workers live pay check to pay check,” he wrote.

“This is great for people that are privileged enough to be able to do this,” one commenter pointed out. “A lot of small biz will suffer with a week of no sales, myself included. Maybe not even be able to pay rent or employees with that much revenue loss.”

“Encouraging people to sabotage their livelihoods because you have a severe case of TDS. Talk about being out of touch with normal everyday people,” a female Instgramer wrote.

One user slammed O’Donnell for having fled the U.S. and moved to Ireland even as she still feels the need to attack the U.S., writing, “…this one at that, that doesn’t even live here anymore!! Why does she even have a right to speak this when she chose to run!!”

A second writer added, “I thought you left America?”

Another also pointed out O’Donnell is no longer a U.S. resident, saying, “hopefully too many people don’t end up sacrificing their jobs and livelihoods due to an irrelevant celebrity (who doesn’t even live in the US) having a temper tantrum!”

Many were incensed that multi-millionaire O’Donnell was deigning to speak for those struggling to eke out a living.

One wrote, “how is it hard for the rich? They have to postpone buying their yachts? Come on!” Another slammed Rosie, writing, “I love how multi millionaires are calling for people who work paycheck to paycheck NOT to show up for work.”

An Instgram user even said he intended to do just the opposite of boycotting, and wrote, “I will be spending as much money as I possibly can during this time.”

One upset Instagramer showed he was sick and tired of all celebrities and their bloviating.

“How about we boycott celebrities! They think their opinion is so important!! UNFOLLOW ALL CELEBRITIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA!! They need us, we don’t need them! Don’t buy anything that promotes them, no movies, no music, no concerts, no merchandise. Ghost them all!!” he wrote.

Finally, one user had the simplest of all messages that cut right to the heart of the matter. “Boycott Rosie!” he wrote.

O’Donnell did get support for her absurd call to initiate economic terrorism on the U.S., granted. But she also got a whole lot of pushback by Americans who are sick and tired of her extreme case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

