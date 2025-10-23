Watch — Stephen Miller Slams Robert De Niro for ‘Nazi’ Smear: ‘A Sad, Bitter, Broken, Old Man’

U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller called Robert De Niro “a sad, bitter, broken, old man” after the actor bizarrely compared him to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi propagandist, Joseph Goebbels.

“If it was me, I think I’d be hiring an attorney, and I’d be looking at suing for defamation,” Fox News’ Sean Hannity told Miller on Wednesday, to which the Homeland Security Advisor replied, “Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken, old man who is mostly enraged because he has not made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years.”

Miller went on to say that De Niro has issued, “Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments.”

“This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after another for my entire adult life, and he is not taken seriously by anybody, not by his family, not by his friends, not by his community,” Miller continued.

“He is a shell of a man, and everybody disregards everything he says,” the Homeland Security Advisor asserted.

Miller’s remarks came three days after De Niro attacked him and President Donald Trump during the actor’s Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend.

During the interview, the Meet the Fockers star fearmongered, insisting there is “no way” President Trump will “want to leave the White House” on his own, and called Miller a “Nazi,” further spreading violent and hateful rhetoric widely understood to inspire wannabe assassins.

“He set it up with, I guess he’s the Goebbels of the cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself,” De Niro proclaimed.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.