Nolte: They Are Hunting Us — 15 Violent Political Attacks on Conservatives

Ginned up by a corporate media eager to dehumanize us into something that demands killing (Nazis, fascists, etc.), the violent and often deadly attacks on conservatives just keep coming. I’m sure I missed some, but here’s as comprehensive a list as I could come up with.

September 2025: Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Assassinated in Utah

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday in an apparent political assassination.

April 2025: Turning Point USA Students Assaulted at UC Davis

A group of conservative students were assaulted and had their equipment destroyed when masked protesters attacked them before an event on a California university campus.

April 2025: Arson Attack on New Mexico GOP Headquarters

The suspect behind an arson attack on the headquarters building of the New Mexico Republican Party and the firebombing of a New Mexico Tesla dealership has been revealed to be an Antifa supporter. Jamison Wagner, 40, was charged in connection with a February 9 arson attack at the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom, and a March 30 arson attack at the New Mexico GOP headquarters office, which left the entryway to the building destroyed, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

September 2024: Second Assassination Attempt on Trump

Former President Donald Trump recounted on Monday night the harrowing moments when a Secret Service agent engaged his alleged would-be assassin at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach.

July 2024: President Trump Shot in the Head

Former President Donald Trump released a statement following the shooting that occurred at his rally in Pennsylvania, writing on Truth Social that he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”

April 2023: Swimming Star Riley Gaines Assaulted by Transgender Mob at Turning Point USA Event

Former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines was reportedly “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” at San Francisco State University after giving a speech about saving women’s sports during a Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute event on the campus. Gaines’ agent said, “Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors.”

June 2022: Assassination Attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

The man who allegedly planned the assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the leaked overturn of Roe v. Wade has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

June 2022: 23 Pro-Life Organizations Vandalized, Firebombed by Pro-Abortion Activists in Recent Weeks

The attacks follow a leaked Supreme Court decision that revealed Roe v. Wade may be overturned this month. If overturned, abortion would no longer be protected by the federal government but would still be legal in many states.

May 2020: Rioters Assault Breitbart Reporter, Another Journalist Outside White House

Violent protesters outside the White House forced at least two journalists, including a reporter for Breitbart News, to flee their coverage assignments in one of the many incidents of violent unrest sweeping across the nation.

October 2018: Two Minnesota Republican Candidates Assaulted

Two Republican candidates running for office in Minnesota were reportedly assaulted in two incidents on the campaign trail this weekend. Police are currently investigating the assaults on the candidates, who are both running campaigns for the Minnesota State House, after they each said during the weekend that they were attacked.

September 2018: GOP Headquarters Hit with Arson Attack in Laramie, WY

A man was charged by federal prosecutors for an alleged act of arson at the Republican headquarters in downtown Laramie, Wyoming.

November 2017: Sen. Rand Paul Attacked By Neighbor

Police arrested Paul’s long-time neighbor, 59-year-old retired doctor Rene Boucher, and charged him with fourth-degree assault after he allegedly blindsided the senator, who was reportedly mowing his lawn. In an update, Paul tweeted that a “final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion [buildup of fluid around the lungs]”

June 2017: Leftist Terrorist Shoots Up GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed a shocking detail the establishment media covered up about James Hodgkinson, the left-winger who attempted a mass murder at a Republican congressional baseball practice: according to Paul, the man who almost killed Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and wounded four others was shouting, “This is for health care!”

December 2016: MILO Video Producer Attacked by Communist Student Protesters At UWM

Matt Perdie, video producer for MILO’s “Dangerous Faggot Tour” was attacked at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee by communist student protesters.

August 2012: Family Research Council Hit with Terror Attack

A source told FoxNews.com that the suspect “made statements regarding their policies, and then opened fire with a gun striking a security guard.” The gunman may also have been carrying a bag from Chick-fil-A, a restaurant that has been attacked by those on the left because of its owner’s stance against gay marriage, which has been all over the news in recent weeks.

Suppose you count all 23 attacks on pro-life centers. In that case, it adds up to 37 attacks — all of it ginned up by a corporate media that gives their violent followers little choice but to attack and murder those described as fascists, Nazis, rapists, threats-to-democracy, and white supremacists.

If cheering on the violence against us, harassment, and verbal threats were added to this list, we’d run out of internet.

