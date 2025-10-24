Jimmy Kimmel Claims ‘Christianity Has Been Co-opted and Perverted’ in Rant About Trump’s Illegal Immigration Crackdown

ABC late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel claimed that Christianity is “perverted” as he attacked President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in an appearance on Ted Danson’s podcast released on Thursday.

Kimmel also deigned to speak for Jesus as he complained that Catholicism has been “co-opted” in America today.

“It especially bothers me being brought up Catholic in a very positive Catholic environment, that Christianity has been co-opted and perverted in such a way and that I find especially upsetting. And that I think about what Jesus would think of this stuff, and I mean it seems pretty plain that he wouldn’t think it’s great,” the ratings-killing late-night host told the actor.

In the podcast — recorded before Kimmel was suspended for claiming Charlie Kirk’s murderer was a MAGA supporter — Kimmel claimed that Jesus would oppose people being arrested over their immigrations tatus.

“That he wouldn’t approve of nannies being yanked out of the park and thrust into a van to be returned to their home countries because their paperwork is not in order, that just all really seems very obvious to me,” he exclaimed.

He also accused Republican voters of blindly accepting Trump’s policies.

“It’s become almost like sports where I root for the red team, and you root for the blue team and everything the blue team does is good and everything the red team does is bad and vice versa. And I just sometimes, I hope and maybe foolishly, that it will resonate with at least those people who don’t have their minds completely made up,” he exclaimed despite his propensity of saying that everything the “blue team” does is good.

Kimmel also said that illegals should not be deported at all.

“Besides the fact that it’s just like how can you go to church on Sunday and think this is okay to do to these families, to do to these people and to be so cold about it,” he said.

“I would understand if I’m an immigrant who followed all the rules and came into this country and jumped through all the hoops, that I might be somewhat resentful of somebody who snuck in some way or whatever,” he admitted. “But people are just looking for better lives. They’re just trying to improve their lives for their families, for themselves. They come here, they work hard. They, whether you want to believe it or not, they are paying taxes.”

Kimmel seems wholly unaware that illegals “paying taxes” is a meaningless point because illegal migrants use far more in government services, and get far more in welfare, healthcare, education, and other freebies than the amount of taxes they pay.

On top of that, illegal aliens working in the U.S. send many billions more home to their proper countries than even the U.S. government spends in foreign aid. Just in the last year alone, for instance, Mexican nationals working in the U.S. have sent $63 billion home to Mexico.

That is money completely removed from the U.S. economy, money that does not benefit our country at all.

