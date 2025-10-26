Third Guest Dies at Disney World in Two Weeks

A guest died at Florida’s Disney World Resort on Thursday, the third in less than two weeks at the sought-after Orlando holiday destination that casts itself as The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The deceased man was identified as Matthew Cohn, per the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office. His cause of death is yet to be determined or made public.

The death happened at the Contemporary Resort hotel, where another woman died less than two weeks ago, as Breitbart News reported.

A Disney World guest had also died on Tuesday.

A TikTok user shared footage of police officers cordoning off the Disney World hotel: ‘We woke up to a VERY large law enforcement outside our balcony this morning at Disney’s Bay Lake Tower.”

The Contemporary Resort was one of the first hotels to open at Disney World and is known for its 1970s decor.

There have now been three deaths at the Orlando wonderland over the past two weeks: a 31-year-old superfan who committed suicide at the Contemporary Hotel; a man in his 60s who died from a pre-existing medical condition at the Fort Wilderness campground; and a man in his 60s on Thursday, whose cause of death is pending.

Thursday’s death pushed Disney World’s count since the park’s 1971 opening to 68, the Daily Mail reports.