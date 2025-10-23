Second Guest Dies at Disney World in Two Weeks

Two Disney World visitors in Florida have now died at the park over the last two weeks, along with a third guest who died at California’s Disneyland, according to reports.

The latest guest who passed away onsite was found on Tuesday at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Orange County, Florida. Officials say the man suffered a “medical episode” and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have determined the man died a natural death and no foul play is expected.

The death of the so far publicly unidentified Disney guest came about a week after another woman died by suicide at the nearby Walt Disney World Contemporary Resort.

The visitor to resort was found dead in mid October from an “apparent suicide,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Illinois resident Summer Equitz, 31, had been reported missing from her home more than a thousand miles away just hours before the discovery of her body was made.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Summer Equitz of Naperville, 30 miles west of Chicago.

Just before the Illinois woman’s body was found, another woman’s body was found on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in California’s Anaheim Park.

The woman reportedly suffered a “medical episode” and died on October 6.

Officials added that there was “no indication of any operating issues with the attraction, which reopened soon after.”

