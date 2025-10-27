Box Office: ‘Chainsaw Man’ Topples Disney Bombs ‘Springsteen’ and ‘Tron: Ares’

(UPI) — The animated Chainsaw Man is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $17.3 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Black Phone 2 with $13 million, followed by Regretting You at No. 3 with $12.9 million, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere at No. 4 with $9.1 million and Tron: Ares at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Good Fortune at No. 6 with $3.1 million, Shelby Oaks at No. 7 with $2.4 million, One Battle After Another at No. 8 with $2.3 million, Roofman at No. 9 with $2 million and Truth & Treason at No. 10 with $933,000.