Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Bragged of Performing Sex Act on George Clooney

Virginia Giuffre, one of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent victims who later killed herself, wrote in her posthumous memoir that his famed accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, once bragged of performing a sex act on actor George Clooney.

In her memoir Nobody’s Girl, released last week, Giuffre said Maxwell often bragged about her sexual escapades with famous people, with actor George Clooney being chief among them. Although she clarified that Maxwell could easily have been lying or embellishing the story.

“Whether that was true or not, we’ll never know,” Giuffre wrote.

As Page Six clarified, Giuffre made “no mention of Clooney being involved with underage sex, Epstein’s crimes, or other wrongdoing of any kind.”

“It wasn’t clear where or when the reported sexual encounter happened, but Maxwell boasted about performing the sex act on the star in a restroom as the pair took a trip in 2001,” the outlet added.

“Nobody’s Girl – A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen in London, United Kingdom on October 21, 2025. The memoir’s release comes as the prince faces growing political and public pressure. Prince Andrew is again under intense scrutiny following revelations from Nobody’s Girl, the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Neither George Clooney nor his representatives have responded to the memoir’s claims.

Her published memoir echoes claims that were made in her unpublished memoir, The Billionaire’s Playboy Club.

“One [time] she came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the build up and excitement in her voice you’d think she was the next crown princess,” Giuffre wrote of Maxwell. “But she had given George Clooney a blow job in the bathroom at some random event. … She never let that one down.”

