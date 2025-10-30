Glamour Magazine Fills Its ‘Women of the Year’ Cover with Men

Women’s fashion magazine Glamour UK has chosen a group of nine men, so-called “dolls,” who identify as women for its “Women of the Year” magazine cover.

The magazine celebrated the nonad as “The Dolls,” a popular term transgender women use to refer to one another.

“As trans rights face increasing threat in the UK, Glamour honours nine of the community’s most ground-breaking voices at this year’s Women of the Year Awards,” the magazine said in its cover story.

The group is shown wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the trans activist slogan “Protect The Dolls.”

The men identifying as women include Conner Ives, Munroe Bergdorf, Maxine Heron, Tiara, Munya, Bel Priestley, Dani St. James, Ceval Omar, and Mya Mehmi,

While the choice will undoubtedly be hailed by radical trans activist everywhere, not everyone celebrated the honors. Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, for one, was appalled by the magazine’s move to enshrine men as the “women of the year.”

“I grew up in an era when mainstream women’s magazines told girls they needed to be thinner and prettier,” she wrote. “Now mainstream women’s magazines tell girls that men are better women than they are.”

Rowling was not alone in her condemnation of the magazine’s decision to appoint nine men as the “women of the year.”

