Nolte: Robert De Niro Promotes Left’s Latest Grift, Defiance.org

Robert De Niro is out promoting the latest grift to give leftist white women pangs of desire and then separate them from their taxpayer-funded pensions.

“We’re all devastated by what’s going on in our country,” De Niros says in the video. “I can’t tell you how inspiring it was to see millions of people take to the streets. But we have to do much, much, much more. At Defiance you can join a community of courageous people, and find out about other peaceful ways to fight back.”

Interesting, the use of the word “peaceful.” Democrats don’t usually use that word. Instead, they simply talk about “fighting back” as code for Black Lives Matter as well as for their domestic terrorist arm, Antifa, to burn, loot, and kill.

“Together we will define leaders who govern by stupidity, corruption, and vengeance,” De Niro continues. Then comes my favorite part: “Define attacks on our fellow Americans because of what they believe or where they came from.” At this point, we see a protest sign that reads, “No human is illegal!” — so, not really (at least, not only) Americans.

“Take the next step by going to Defiance.org to rescue our country and defy being ruled by a mad king.”

Defiance.org swears it can stop the Bad Orange Man—no, fer real:

Members pledge a monthly contribution — from $1 to $1,000 — to fuel real action. Each month, we hold a private briefing on the best ways to fight back, and you choose which missions to support. Together, we direct funds to existing, proven organizations doing urgent work, and we organize real-world actions around them.

Except, this fer real mission to stop the Bad Orange Man is so vital no one had time to make your donations tax-deductible. They explain, “We launched DEFIANCE as a social impact organization — not a tax-deductible 501(c)(3) — so we could move fast, take louder stands, and avoid restrictions that limits [sic] what traditional nonprofits can say or do.”

Do you want to know the true reason why Defiance.org is not a tax-deductible 501 (c)(3) like every other left-wing outlet in America, including Media Matters? The Trump Administration is finally clamping down on all these taxpayer-subsidized, leftist activist groups.

But don’t worry, you lonely, aging white women; 90 percent of your donations will be used to stop the Bad Orange Man. Fer real: “We also think it’s important to ‘keep it lean.’ Over 90% of every dollar goes straight to the causes our members choose. The rest helps us grow the network of defiant Americans and do rapid response when a crisis hits,” they claim.

You see, Grifter.com adds, “If we don’t act together, we’ll be targeted alone.”

Was SoreLoser.org taken?

What about Crybaby.org?

TakeMyMoneyImaDummy.org?

Grifters like this, along with the NeverTrump movement and many on the political right, are geniuses at exploiting the neurotic who feel the need to do something, anything, to gain some control over a world that cannot be controlled. If you want to donate money, consider a legitimate charity that supports those in need. If you want to change the world, get out and vote and donate your time to a political campaign. Or, launch a blog to express and spread your ideas.

