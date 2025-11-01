Singer Tish Hyman Demands All 50 States Enforce Women-Only Spaces: TN, TX ‘Already Passed Bathroom Bills… We Need that S**t in LA’

Singer Tish Hyman is calling on lawmakers in all 50 states “to take immediate steps toward creating and enforcing legislation that protects the right to women-only spaces,” such as preventing dysphoric men from entering women’s public restrooms.

“Black people have nothing to do with this movement. It’s not about color, we’re born that way. We don’t wake up, like, ‘You know what, God? I’m gonna go to the doctor and get black. I feel black today.’ We are. We just are,” Hyman began in a video posted to social media.

Watch Below:

“Women have got to stand. These women, men, y’all got to stand with me. Y’all got to understand, like, if you know me, you know all I care about is music. That’s my shit,” the “Lucky” singer continued.

“For me to be really willing to, you know, to go this far, it’s because I really feel this shit. I don’t care. I’m fearless about it. I love my music, I love my career, but I don’t give a flying fuck. I am not sitting down, watching this shit take place. I’m gonna do something,” Hyman added.

The “Subway Art” singer went on to urge those who agree with what she is saying to sign and share her petition.

“Twenty plus states have already passed bathroom bills, like Tennessee, Texas — they talking about fining these motherfuckers $100,000 for going in the women’s room. We need that shit in L.A.,” Hyman declared.

The singer’s petition, titled “Protect Women’s Only Spaces Nationwide: Privacy & Safety Legislation in 50 states,” calls for lawmakers to establish “clear policies” that define and protect female-only spaces, and to create sex-neutral accommodations “without sacrificing women’s rights.”

“Women across the country are being put at risk due to the absence of clear, consistent policies protecting women-only spaces. This is more than a matter of privacy — it’s about safety, dignity, and trauma-informed care,” the petition begins.

Hyman’s petition goes on to state, “Every woman deserves to feel protected and respected in facilities designated for female use,” adding, “that right is being quietly stripped away” due to a lack of “proper safeguards.”

“What’s at stake is the safety, comfort, and mental well-being of women across the country,” the petition asserts. “Many of us have survived sexual abuse or traumatic experiences, and the violation of privacy in intimate settings — such as locker rooms, saunas, and massage areas — can feel re-traumatizing.”

“These are places where women are most vulnerable, and being forced to share them with individuals who are biologically male, regardless of gender identity, can cause fear, anxiety, and distress,” Hyman’s petition adds.

“Women should not have to choose between their safety and public participation,” the petition proclaims. “These spaces exist for a reason — and they matter. It is time we reaffirm their importance in law and practice.”

Hyman’s petition concludes by urging readers to sign “if you believe in a woman’s right to feel safe, respected, and secure in the spaces specifically designated for HER.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.