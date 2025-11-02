Nicki Minaj Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ to Speak with Trump’s UN Ambassador

Entertainment industry megastar Nicki Minaj said Saturday that she would be “honored” to meet with the Trump administration’s UN Ambassador, Mike Waltz, to discuss the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Waltz extended the invitation to the provocative rap mogul after she posted in support of President Donald Trump’s statement earlier in the day suggesting he might take military action to protect the Christians.

Minaj was a prominent supporter of President Joe Biden, and came in for criticism from conservatives for her sexually explicit hit, “WAP” (which stands for “wet-ass p***y”). However, she has also spoken openly about her love of guns and her interest in entrepreneurship, two policies that suggested she had conservative views.

Many conservatives have been raising alarms about the persecution of Christians for decades. President Trump has taken those concerns seriously, but his suggestion of military action was the first time that he, or any other president, had considered the use of force.

The idea is all the more remarkable given that many in Trump’s “America First” political base have been skeptical of foreign military intervention for humanitarian causes, with some even expressing their argument against interventionism in terms of Christian principles.

Many critics of the anti-Israel left have pointed out in recent weeks that Israel’s critics rarely raise concerns about real and serious human rights abuses elsewhere, including the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

