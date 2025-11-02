Zachary Levi Says ‘God Called Me to Act’ in ‘Notoriously Difficult Industry’

Actor Zachary Levi, star of franchises Chuck and Shazam!, is in no doubt as to where his drive to succeed comes from as he negotiates Hollywood.

Long before he was making his name on the screen, the 45-year-old actor knew as a child that God had called him to act, the Christian Post reports.

Levi told assistant editor Leah MarieAnn Klett his entire career has been a lesson in faith:

Faith is a massive part of my life. I am only here right now because of the faith that God gave me as a young child, believing that I was called to be an actor. I knew it. I knew it in my knowing. I didn’t know anything cerebrally, I was a child, but I knew in my knowing that I had been called into this life.

Levi, who has been open about his faith journey and his struggles with anxiety and depression, further revealed in the interview his belief in God’s purpose has guided him through a notoriously difficult industry.

“The probability of becoming a successful actor in Hollywood is very, very, very, very low, but against all of those odds and everything else … I knew, in the faith that God had imbued me with, that this was what I was meant to do,” he said. “And sure enough, that’s exactly what did transpire in my life.”

Levi has never been backward in publicly coming forward with his beliefs.

He came out strongly against taking the coronavirus vaccine and his outspokenness sat very badly with many in far-left Hollywood.

So too his endorsement of Donald Trump compounded the issues many in the industry had against him.

Levi will next appear in the new faith-fueled film Sarah’s Oil, which hits theaters on Nov. 7.

Read Levi’s full interview with The Christian Post here