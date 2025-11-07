Jamie Lee Curtis Rejoices Over Democrat Election Victories: ‘Repudiation of the Authoritative Regime’

Left-wing actress Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated Tuesday’s Democrat Party victories calling them a “repudiation” of Donald Trump, despite most of the victories were in deep blue states and cities.

Curtis dove headfirst into politics during her speech as she accepted the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday at the Beverly Hilton, according to Variety.

“Since this is women in film, which supports women in an industry that often rejects them — not unlike politics — I am most excited today to stand here two days after the repudiation of the authoritative regime,” she exclaimed from the stage.

The Halloween star pointed to the dual victories of female Democrat candidates New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill and Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger.

“My father [actor Henry Fonda] was a member of the first Committee for the First Amendment,” Fonda said speaking of her father’s belief in the First Amendment. “But dig this. That was about one small part of government robbing us of our First Amendment. Right now, it’s the entire federal government. It is far, far worse than what existed back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and so we have to do something about that.”

The new First Amendment effort was launched by extremist actress Jane Fonda, who critics have labeled “Commie Jane” for her giving succor to our communist enemies during the Vietnam War.

Curtis also said she “grew up” supporting other women.

“I grew up as a young woman watching this group of women … come together and put on a big effing show to benefit these children,” Curtis said. “I grew up right away seeing it wasn’t about them … really what I saw was, ‘Oh, you come together with other women to help other people.’ So then when I became an adult, I just mirrored that back to the organizations I’ve been a part of.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston