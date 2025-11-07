‘Weapons’ Star Amy Madigan Calls Her Child-Abducting, Murderous Witch Character a Gay Icon

Actress Amy Madigan has bizarrely claimed her child-abducting, murderous witch character Aunt Gladys in Zach Cregger’s hit horror film Weapons is a gay icon.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter Madigan addressed the many memes that arose from her character, adding that “the gay community has really taken to Gladys.”

“That’s really great — especially in this framework of the demonization of anybody other than a cis person — for the trans community. I think they really appreciate Gladys’ drag and makeup and how confident she is. So that’s a really nice cherry on top of all this,” she said.

While it’s true drag queens embraced Gladys as a Halloween costume, it’s difficult to say if the broader LGBTQ community has actually claimed the character as some kind of icon or an expression of queerness, considering that she abducts children, possesses innocent people, and, at one point, even uses her demonic powers to murder a gay couple. A general search on X yielded only one meme while the more left-leaning BlueSky yielded only a few random comments with at least one account taking offense at the “icon” label.

“We are going to need to have a very long and personal conversation about who hurt you and how you identify people as icons,” one BlueSky user said.

Speaking with Out magazine, makeup department head Leo Satkovich said drag queens embraced Gladys as a “campy character.”

“It’s just something that is so out there and fun to recreate. So I’m not surprised, but I am definitely humbled,” he said.