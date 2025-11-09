Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears Carolina Herrera for ‘Patriot of the Year’ Honor

First lady Melania Trump chose a subtle black evening gown for the Fox Nation Patriot Awards, where she was honored as Patriot of the Year.

Melania Trump, dressed by her long-time fashion confidant Hervé Pierre, chose the Carolina Herrera draped jersey gown for the evening, where she gave a speech to an audience at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Long Island, New York.

The gown features an asymmetric neckline, a high slit, and ruching and retails for about $3,000.

While speaking to the crowd, Mrs. Trump gave insight into her upcoming Amazon documentary titled MELANIA, a film that she says will tell the world what it’s like to become the nation’s first lady.

“A first of its kind, capturing the 20 days of my life before the inauguration,” Mrs. Trump said. “Twenty intense days of transformation from private citizen to First Lady.”

