Bill Maher & Cheryl Hines on Hollywood’s ‘Witch Hunt for People’ Not ‘Woke Enough,’ ‘Mean’ Democrats, Trump’s Anti-War Crusade

Comedian Bill Maher hosted Cheryl Hines on his Club Random podcast where he lamented that certain sections of Hollywood have pushed a blacklist for people not woke enough.

Bill Maher mentioned the blacklist of the 1950s, lamenting how the same people who lament about that stain on history suddenly feel comfortable with blacklisting people not far enough to the left.

“I think it would be a tragedy, although I wouldn’t be surprised that it’s the case, that you would lose jobs,” he said. “It’s funny. It’s a town that loves to romanticize the period in the 50s when there was a blacklist.”

“And as they should, because it was a terrible blacklist, but they have their own kind of blacklist now,” he added. “It’s not like they aren’t sort of recapitulating that when it was a witch hunt about communists. Now it’s a witch hunt for people who aren’t woke enough. You know, it’s not like we are conservatives. That’s so obnoxious.”

Cheryl Hines agreed.

The wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently defended her husband’s decision to endorse Donald Trump during the 2024 election, saying he had a “very difficult decision to make” upon realizing that they had “a lot of common goals” after they “sat down and talked.”

“For instance, President Trump just passed Favored Nations [Most-Favored-Nation executive order],” Hines said on The View. “We’ve been paying twice as much, ten times as much, for a pharmaceutical drugs in America than other countries.”

“So it was very important for President Trump, and for Bobby, to work together and say, ‘We’re no longer doing that. Americans are not going to pay more than other countries for our drugs,’” Hines added.

Hines also talked about how rage-filled Democrats have scolded and shunned her, to which Maher sounded off.

“The Republicans have been very kind to me from the beginning. Even … when Bobby was running as a Democrat, they weren’t mean. And they never have been. And I can’t say that for the Democrats,” Hines said.

“I agree. And it’s sad because it’s not the Democrats we grew up with,” Maher replied. “I’m not going to pretend I don’t notice how different they are. How mean they’ve become.”

The pair also praised President Trump for his anti-war agenda.

“I love that about him,” Hines said of Trump’s efforts to avoid keep America’s military out of world wars.

Maher agreed, saying “I kind of do. Because I don’t want war either, and most of them are unnecessary.”

