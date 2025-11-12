Gal Gadot Awarded Genesis Prize for ‘Steadfast Defense’ of Israel

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been awarded Israel’s Genesis Prize in recognition of her unwavering support for the country in its ongoing battle with Hamas terrorism.

Describing herself as a “proud Jew and a proud Israeli,” the mother of four, who at times has paid a personal price for her advocacy, said she would donate the $1 million prize to organizations committed to helping Israel recover from the trauma of its two-year war against Islamic terrorism.

“Israel has endured unimaginable pain,” she said in a statement released by the prize on Tuesday, AP reports. “Now we must begin to heal — to rebuild hearts, families and communities.”

The Genesis Prize, nicknamed “the Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values.

Winners have donated the award to promote causes close to their hearts, such as battling antisemitism, advancing women’s rights or fighting for economic justice, AP notes.

The war in Gaza erupted with Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack, in which the terrorists brutally murdered some 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped over 250 others to keep as hostages for torture.

Throughout the conflict Gadot, who served in the Israeli military after high school, has never wavered advocate for Israel.

She campaigned for the release of hostages held by Hamas, met with hostage families and released hostages and helped promote the screening in Los Angeles of a graphic film documenting the Hamas attack, as Breitbart News reported.

Stan Polovets, the co-founder and chair of the Genesis Prize Foundation, praised Gadot’s “moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel,” saying it had come at great personal and professional risk.

A date for the awards ceremony next year was not immediately announced. The most recent winner, Argentine President Javier Milei, came to Jerusalem in June to receive the 2025 award.