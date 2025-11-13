James Van Der Beek Sells ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Memorabilia to Pay for Cancer Treatments

Actor James Van Der Beek has resorted to selling memorabilia from his popular 1990s show Dawson’s Creek to pay for his ongoing cancer treatments.

The 48-year-old actor has been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer since last year, which has taken a tremendous toll on his personal and professional life. Speaking with Today this past July, Van Der Beek said that treatments have become a “full-time job,” adding that “it’ll probably be a process for the rest of my life.”

According to PEOPLE, the actor will be teaming up with Propstore to auction some items from his personal Dawson’s Creek memorabilia collection for their Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will be held Dec. 5–7, 2025.

“The auction features items released to the public for the first time as Van Der Beek parts with wardrobe, props and set pieces that trace his career-defining moments,” noted the outlet. “100% of the proceeds from these items will go to Van Der Beek to help with the financial cost of fighting cancer.”

“Fans will have a chance to own the necklace Dawson gifted Joey for prom, which is estimated to bring in anywhere from $26,400 to $52,800. Dawson’s pilot episode outfit is expected to bring in up to nearly $4,000, as well as other items from the series, which ran from 1998 to 2003,” it added.

Van Der Beek will also be auctioning off his West Canaan Coyotes Hat from his 1999 football teen dramedy Varsity Blues as well as the cleats he wore in the film.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” he told PEOPLE.

“While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years,” he added.

Live in-room bidding for the items will take place in London on December 6 while global bidding will begin on December 7.

