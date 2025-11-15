Comedian Samantha Bee Tells Stacey Abrams to Attack MAGA: Civility Is ‘Worthless’

Left-wing comedienne Samantha Bee urged failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to attack MAGA more, insisting that civility is “worthless” in the Trump era.

Bee, who was fired from her TBS late-night comedy show in 2022 for bottom-of-the-barrel ratings, was invited on the twice-failed Georgia candidate’s podcast, Assembly Required, when she ripped into MAGA voters and suggested that they do not deserve civility.

“I think it’s what you’ve done so deftly through your comedy is that you, I think, agree with Roxane Gay who wrote a piece back in September where she said that the MAGA right wants the left to always be civil as if there’s this perfect, polite way to debate humanity,” Abrams said as she introduced the question to Bee. “She calls it a fantasy and argues that when people’s rights and lives are on the line, we don’t have to play nice.”

Bee was more than happy to agree with that concept and went on to call political civility “worthless.”

“It’s always people telling you to just, like, be quiet and be nice and, you know, compromise yourself,” Bee said. “If you’re compromising everything and the people with the power and control are giving up nothing, then… I think that civility feels quite worthless in those.”

She added, “So sometimes you do just need to stand up and scream. If not, you know, whether it has an effect on the outcome or not, at least everyone who feels the same way that you do is achieving some type of catharsis. Maybe it’s motivating in some way. I think civility is pretty overrated.”

Bee then attempted to claim she only meant that the left should engage in stronger “discourse,” not perpetrate actual political violence.

She also urged rich people with “fuck-you money” to speak out.

“What is the point of having, like, fuck-you money if you never say ‘fuck you’ with your money?” Bee exclaimed. “Like all the people with fuck-you money should be standing up right now and directly saying ‘Fuck you’ across every industry. And they are actually not doing that, because it appears that no amount of money is fuck-you money now for a lot of people.”

Bee’s claim she is against violence, though, seems to be at odds with her previous position that liberals should attack conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and other conservatives in restaurants and make their lives “hell” everywhere they go.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.