Stephen Colbert Gushes over Mamdani: ‘Everyone in America Sees Something in’ His Democratic Socialist Message

Stephen Colbert gushed over New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, falsely declaring that “everyone in America sees something in” the 34-year-old’s Democratic Socialist message.

During Thursday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the left-wing host sat down with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), recalling, “You campaigned for Mayor-elect Mamdani” as he held up a photo of the Massachusetts senator standing next to the New York City Mayor-elect.

Colbert went on to try to brand Mamdani’s big-government stances as “affordability” solutions, before bizarrely claiming that “everyone in America sees something in” them.

“While New York has its own issues and concerns — and New York doesn’t necessarily vote the way the rest of the country votes — his message of affordability, his message of the rights and dignity of working people, I think, is a very powerful one that, you know, it may open in New York, but like a Broadway show, it’s going to play very well in the national tour,” he said.

“Some people say this is only for New York. I disagree, I think he’s identified something that, yes, is in New York with its diverse population, but everyone in America sees something in this for them,” Colbert added.

The left-wing, late-night host then asserted, “On both sides of the aisle, by the way, the complaints are similar.”

Sen. Warren reacted by further adding to Colbert’s hype, touting Mamdani as someone who “ran with a real focus on making his city more affordable for working families.”

As Breitbart News reported, Mamdani — who stems from radical roots — has advocated for a controversial city-owned grocery store plan, which is actually embarrassingly based on funds that do not exist.

Notably, a recent New York Times profile noted that Mamdani first entered politics in high school when he ran for student body vice president at the elite Bronx High School of Science, where he made campaign promises — including fresh juice for all squeezed from locally sourced fruits — which he later admitted were “simply impossible.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.