Stephen Colbert Worries: Trump Wasn’t on Camera — Did He Actually Sign Bill to Release Epstein Files?

Stephen Colbert spread a conspiracy theory on Thursday, suggesting that President Donald Trump may not have actually signed a bill to release the Epstein files because he didn’t do the signing on camera.

“We don’t know if he actually signed the bill himself; he might have just used his mechanical signature machine,” the left-wing host surmised on Thursday’s episode of CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — a bizarre nod to former President Joe Biden, whose autopen signatures are currently under legal scrutiny.

Watch Below:

“He signed the bill after the White House issued a so-called photo lid, which shut down any on-camera opportunities,” Colbert continued. “He signed it off camera, and he’ll sign anything on camera. Executive orders, sneakers, lady parts, wall parts, a toddler.”

“Trump is avoiding cameras. That’s like the Pillsbury Doughboy avoiding nudity,” he quipped.

Colbert then poked fun at the president’s Truth Social post on the matter, comparing it to Ted Kaczynski’s manifesto.

“More proof that these files are making Trump soil his ample briefs, well, last night he went online to shift blame to Democrats with a full Unabomber-length manifesto,” Colbert said.

“Imagine if you got that as a text,” the television host added, before sharing a section of President Trump’s Truth Social post, which read as follows:

As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively. Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage.

“Right, so, in a way he won. It reminds me of Julius Caesar’s famous last words, ‘Great job, Brute,'” Colbert said, making an assassination joke about the president, who survived two assassination attempts last year.

The lame-duck TV hot went on to say that the U.S. Department of Justice “now has 30 days to publish whatever information it has” in the Epstein files.

“Soon, we’re going to see every document in the Epstein files,” Colbert said, before again suggesting that the files may never be seen. “And if you believe that, Donald Trump has an East Wing he’d like to sell you.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.