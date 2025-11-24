Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off the Holidays in Tartan Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the season of giving with a soft, regal look as she accepted the White House Christmas tree, a long-held tradition among first ladies.
On Monday, Melania Trump wore an ivory belted V-neck coat in virgin wool from Christian Dior and paired it with rich burgundy gloves from Max Mara. The coat retails for about $3,100 while the gloves go for $215.
Perhaps most special were Mrs. Trump’s red and white tartan Manolo Blahniks. The pumps are no longer available for sale, but an utter showstopper for all things holiday.
US First Lady Melania Trump welcomes the official 2025 White House Christmas Tree at the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2025. The 25-foot concolor fir was grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Sidney Township, Michigan, and will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House during the holiday season. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
