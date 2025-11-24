Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Kicks Off the Holidays in Tartan Manolo Blahniks

First Lady Melania Trump kicked off the season of giving with a soft, regal look as she accepted the White House Christmas tree, a long-held tradition among first ladies.

On Monday, Melania Trump wore an ivory belted V-neck coat in virgin wool from Christian Dior and paired it with rich burgundy gloves from Max Mara. The coat retails for about $3,100 while the gloves go for $215.

Perhaps most special were Mrs. Trump’s red and white tartan Manolo Blahniks. The pumps are no longer available for sale, but an utter showstopper for all things holiday.

