Zachary Levi Says Hollywood Didn’t Back Faith-Based Films Until Realizing They’re Profitable

Hollywood star Zachary Levi revealed that Hollywood churned out more faith-based films after realizing they could be profitable.

The Shazam! star revealed his thoughts on the status of faith-based filmmaking when speaking to Fox News about the release of his movie Sarah’s Oil.

“Faith-based movies or faith-infused movies, really in the last 10 years, have started to show just how effective and lucrative they can be … which is why a lot of studios have spun up branches of the studio to focus on those types of films,” he said.

Levi said that Hollywood studios eventually realized that faith-based films have strong, loyal audiences.

“Prior to 10 years ago, I don’t know that anybody would have touched it because I don’t think Hollywood really cared until they saw that there was money that could be made in that world,” he said. “There’s a lot of really faithful people that go to church regularly and want stories that reflect their same faith.”

Levi added that his Christian faith shaped his career decisions.

“There are certainly roles and projects that I have chosen to pass on because I just felt like there was no way I could see any kind of redemption in them,” he said.

“I’ve done plenty of things that have nothing to do with faith. But they still have elements … that are redemptive. You know, good triumphant over evil, stories that embolden people, inspire people, give them courage, give them hope,” he added.

Zachary Levi previously revealed in November that he believes God called him to act in the difficult industry that is Hollywood.

“Faith is a massive part of my life,” he said. “I am only here right now because of the faith that God gave me as a young child, believing that I was called to be an actor. I knew it. I knew it in my knowing.”

“I didn’t know anything cerebrally, I was a child, but I knew in my knowing that I had been called into this life,” he added.