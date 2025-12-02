‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested Sixth Time in Five Years After Fiancé Allegedly Tried Running Him Over

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the hit 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested for the sixth time in five years this past weekend after his fiancé allegedly tried running him over with the car; the couple’s three kids reportedly seated inside.

Bryan, 44, and his fiancé Johnnie Faye Cartwright, 32, were both reportedly arrested on Saturday near popular camping area near Lowell, Oregon.

“Bryan, Cartwright and their three small children were driving through the area in a pickup truck when, at some point, Bryan stormed out of the vehicle and started walking down the road, according to authorities,” reported the New York Post.

The sheriff’s office claimed that Cartwright “attempted to run over Bryan” with the car and missed when he dove out of the way. The car drove allegedly into a ditch with the couple’s three children still seated inside.

“No one was injured, but deputies ‘observed signs’ that Cartwright and Bryan were both ‘impaired’ when questioning them, according to the office,” added the New York Post. “Bryan was eventually arrested for violating a court order from a prior case. He is being held without bail, though he is set to be released on Wednesday.”

Bryan was previously arrested in 2020 after it was alleged he tried to strangle Cartwright during a domestic dispute. Though he pled guilty in 2021, he claimed that it was “blown out of proportion.” The couple has since had three children despite the plea agreement that he not contact Cartwright.

Bryan later pleaded guilty to felony assault against an unnamed woman in October 2023 before being arrested twice in 2024 for a DUI, which was followed by another arrest in 2025 over a domestic dispute in South Carolina in which an unnamed woman alleged he choked and punched her. The woman told police they “live together and have children in common.”

Bryan separated from ex-wife Carly Matros in 2020 after 13 years of marriage; they share four children together.

A 2023 profile in The Hollywood Reporter (THR) also alleged that Bryan amassed a large crypto fortune before later being accused of fraud.

“Those who’ve encountered Bryan since the arrest, which received widespread media attention that effectively shattered his public image, say it’s the tip of the iceberg in a complicated tale that involves allegations of fraud, substance abuse and broken family trust,” noted THR.

“Separately, four sources allege that Bryan stole their money through a fraudulent scheme tied to an agriculture-technology startup in individual amounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, and totaling close to $50,000. They believe he did so by offering fake contracts that have no value outside of the paper they are printed on,” it added.