Jon Stewart Attacks Trump’s Third World Country Immigration Crackdown: He Wants a ‘USA Complexion Correction’

Jon Stewart attacked President Donald Trump for enacting a sweeping immigration crackdown of migrants from third-world countries in response to an Afghan national suspected of shooting two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., claiming “he does not view you as individuals,” before bizarrely accusing the president of trying to establish a “USA complexion correction.”

“I don’t mind Trump having strict standards. The problem is, if you are from the so-called ‘less desirable countries,’ he does not view you as individuals. You are just part of a larger, amorphous blob of suspicion that deserves no grace,” Stewart declared during a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

“And if one of you fucks up, all are condemned,” Stewart added, before claiming that President Trump “doesn’t even hold that standard for his own ethnic group, people from MAGAstan.”

The left-wing late-night host then brought up the tired, hackneyed argument of January 6, before segueing to a bizarre claim that the president doesn’t care about national security, but is rather trying to establish a “complexion correction” in the United States.

“If you’re not part of Trump’s group, you have no margin of error in this country. But if you are, it’s all margin of error. Not only are you not judged by the worst of your group, the worst of your group isn’t judged at all,” he said.

“And to anyone who thinks that Trump’s third-world immigration crackdown is really about national security, and is not just an opportunity for a USA complexion correction, I have but one thing to say to you,” Stewart added, before playing a clip of Trump asking, “Are You stupid?”

On Thursday, one day after an Afghan national was accused of shooting two National Guardsmen near the White House — resulting in the death of one — President Trump announced he will “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries.”

Additionally, the president added that he would reassess green cards for migrants living in the United States from 19 high-risk countries, and promised to reverse “millions” of admissions granted under former President Joe Biden.

On Monday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem flagged a “full travel ban” from countries “flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” during a meeting with President Trump.

