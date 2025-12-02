Noem Flags Sweeping Travel Ban on Countries Dumping ‘Killers, Leeches, and Entitlement Junkies’ on U.S.

A “full travel ban” from countries “flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies” was flagged Monday by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a meeting with President Donald Trump.

“I just met with the President. I am recommending a full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” Noem wrote on social media site X.

“Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes, suck dry our hard-earned tax dollars, or snatch the benefits owed to AMERICANS.WE DON’T WANT THEM. NOT ONE,” she added.

President Donald Trump shared her X post on Truth Social without comment.

Noem’s plan follows Trump’s announced halt to all immigration from Afghanistan, including decisions on refugee status in the wake of last Wednesday’s shoot-out in the nation’s capital.

Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as Breitbart News reported.

Following the shooting, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency announced an immediate and indefinite halt to the “processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals” pending a review of security and vetting protocols.

Trump has vowed since to “permanently pause migration” from all Third World countries while immigrants supplied by 19 countries covered by his travel ban will have their cases re-examined.

The countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Haiti, Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Venezuela among others.