Netflix Rebukes Cease-and-Desist over Its Diddy Docuseries: ‘This Is Not a Hit Piece’

Netflix pushed back against claims made in a cease-and-desist letter from disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal team over it’s recently released docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. “This is not a hit piece,” the streaming giant said, adding, “No one was paid to participate.”

On Monday, representatives for Combs “and his affiliates” sent Netflix a cease-and-desist deeming the four-part docuseries “a hit piece” and an act of “corporate retaliation,” according to a report by Deadline.

The music mogul’s lawyers accused Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos of unsuccessfully pitching a documentary about Combs in 2023, only to turn around with a “vindictive response” by making Combs’ rival, rapper 50 Cent, an executive producer of the recently debuted docuseries.

Notably, 50 Cent has been a public nemesis of Combs long before the music mogul’s September 2024 arrest and federal indictment.

In their letter, the Bad Boy Records founder’s legal team also claimed that 50 Cent paid people to criticize Combs, and alleged that damning pre-arrest footage of the music mogul featured in Sean Combs: The Reckoning was “stolen.”

Combs’ attorneys went on to assert that Netflix and Sarandos have engaged in an attempt “to ensure a one-sided character assassination, rather than a balanced and accurate portrayal.”

“The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false,” a Netflix spokesperson told Deadline on Tuesday.

In response to claims surrounding a previous Combs documentary allegedly pitched by Sarandos, the spokesperson said, “The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix.”

“The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained,” Netflix said, addressing the “stolen” footage claim.

“This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate,” the spokesperson added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.