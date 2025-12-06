‘Emily in Paris’ Actor Jeremy O. Harris Charged with Drug Smuggling in Japan

Playwright and actor Jeremy O. Harris was reportedly arrested at an airport in Japan on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

Harris, a co-producer for HBO’s Euphoria, is still in custody after Japanese authorities said they found the illegal synthetic drug MDMA — also known as ecstasy or “molly” — in his tote bag at Naha airport on Okinawa island last month, according to a report by the Guardian.

The Slave Play playwright was detained on suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotics and Psychotropics Control Act on November 16, after a customs official discovered 0.78 grams of crystals containing the synthetic drug, an Okinawa regional customs spokesperson said on Thursday.

An official with a police station in the southern Okinawa city of Tomigusuku reportedly confirmed that Harris is still in custody.

Japanese customs officials, meanwhile, have filed a motion with the regional prosecutor’s office to begin formal criminal charging proceedings against the Emily in Paris actor.

The 36-year-old was reportedly traveling to Japan for a personal, sightseeing trip, arriving in Okinawa from Britain via layover in Taiwan.

It remains unclear whether Harris has entered a plea or if he secured legal representation in Japan, according to multiple reports.

The nation has strict drug laws for those caught in possession or accused of smuggling illegal substances.

In the meantime, Harris was quietly dropped from the event program for Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival, which he was supposed to attend to promote the movie Erupcja, according to a report by the Hollywood Reporter.

The indie road film, Erupcja, which stars Harris and singer Charli XCX, is screening at the Red Sea International Film Festival from December 4 to 13.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.