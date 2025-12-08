Actor Kelsey Grammer said President Donald Trump is “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had” while attending the Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday. “Maybe the greatest,” the Cheers star added.

“I think he’s extraordinary. He’s one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had. Maybe the greatest,” Grammer told Fox News ahead of the State Department Kennedy Center Honors medal presentation dinner on Saturday.

“There are some things he still wants to get done, and I think that’s terrific, but there was a big hill to climb,” the Frasier star continued, adding, “We were left with some very interesting things going on.”

Grammer went on to say that he is “over the moon” about legendary actor Sylvester Stallone being honored during this year’s ceremony.

“I was on the selection committee, so I knew about it,” he said. “He’s a force of nature. Sylvester Stallone has captured our imagination in several different roles and performed them beautifully.”

The X-Men: The Last Stand actor added that it was “about time” Stallone was honored.

In addition to Stallone, other recipients of this year’s newly designed medals — created and donated by jeweler Tiffany & Co. — included singer George Strait, singer Gloria Gaynor, actor Michael Crawford, and the members of the KISS rock band.

On the red carpet, Strait told Fox News, “It’s a great honor” to be recognized by the Kennedy Center Honors.

During the ceremony in the Oval Office on Saturday, Trump awarded each 2025 Kennedy Center honoree with a Tiffany medal, calling the honorees “incredible people” who represent the “very best in American arts and culture.”

“I know most of them, and I’ve been a fan of all of them,” the president said, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“This is a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans,” President Trump added. “This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

The medal, which hangs from a blue ribbon, is reportedly a gold disc with the Kennedy Center’s image etched on one side, and the honoree’s name and ceremony date on the other.

