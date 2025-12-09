Bill Maher: ‘The Government Does Confiscate a Lot of Money. Where Is It Going?’

HBO late-night host Bill Maher said government confiscates a lot of money in taxes, wondering if it ever goes to anything productive.

Maher lamented taxes, specifically in the state of California, when speaking with Ana Kasparian during his Club Random podcast.

Bill Maher finally realizes his tax dollars are being stolen for absolutely nothing of substance.

“I never can quite get why they take so much of my money,” Maher said.

“Yes, talk about those fucking taxes right now,” responded Kasparian.

“I can’t remember the last year when I didn’t give more than half [my income in taxes]… The government does confiscate a lot of money. Where is it going? Why are there still homeless [people]? And why are there still no railroads built in California? Why?”

The interview became more contentious when the subject shifted to radical Islam.

“If you had to live in the Middle East. Any city. Where would you live where you’d be comfortable in that dress?” Maher asked Kasparian.

“I’m sure I would not be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized by—” responded Kasparian before Maher interrupted.

“Really? You’re not really blaming it on whitey, are you? You’re blaming Islam on whitey?” asked Maher.

“I’m not blaming Islam on whitey,” she shot back.

“But what you’re saying is we destabilize? That’s why you can’t wear that dress?” he countered.

During another part of the interview, Maher said his willingness to talk with Trump supporters will lead to a breakup of his friendship with late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

“I’m in the ‘talk to them’ wing of the Democratic Party. I’m not in the cut your people off … I have friends who are not on that side of it and didn’t like what I said … It was Jimmy Kimmel … His wife said she did lose family members. She wrote them before the election and said, here’s 10 reasons why you just can’t vote for Trump … I was as kid gloves as I could, and I see they’re mad at me,” he said.

