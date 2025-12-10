Leonardo DiCaprio Says Without ‘Humanity,’ AI Can’t Be Art: ‘It Just Dissipates into the Ether of Other Internet Junk’

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says artificial intelligence is not art because it has no soul. While he believes the technology can help improve some entertainment offerings, the Titanic star is still very alarmed at how many people are losing their jobs to AI.

DiCaprio let his feelings about AI fly in a recent interview with Time magazine, which named him its entertainer of the year.

At first, DiCaprio allowed that AI can be an “enhancement” in some cases.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” he said.

But he quickly noted that AI isn’t really art and will just end up being lost among a million other Internet memes and go forgotten.

“I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being,” The Revenant star explained. “Otherwise — haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing the Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song “Bonita Applebum,” done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool.’ But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk.”

“There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is,” the Titanic star exclaimed.

Though Time did not quote him directly, the magazine also said that DiCaprio lamented over the number of jobs being lost to AI. And he is right to worry. It has already been reported that the entertainment industry has lost as many as 200,000 jobs to AI.

Many others actors, directors, and creators have also expressed their fears about the growth of AI in the entertainment industry.

Prolific actor Nicolas Cage, for one, has raised the alarm over AI, and said he fears that once he dies, studios will “steal” his body and use AI to continue making Nicolas Cage movies without him in control of it all.

Actor Sean Penn also blasted AI and in 2023 said that using it will create a “human obscenity.”

Ron Nyswaner, the author of the film Philadelphia, also warned about AI this year when he said that it will create soulless dreck that will remove the possibility for artists and viewers to “think and feel.”

Many notable filmmakers have also spoken out against the use of artificial intelligence.

Producer, writer, and director James Cameron warned that AI will lead to a Judgement Day-style cataclysm with out-of-control algorithms taking control of warfare.

Director Ridley Scott of Blade Runner fame called AI bad for humanity, and compared it to a “technical hydrogen bomb.”

Christopher Nolan said AI will surely reach an “Oppenheimer moment” — or a point of no return — and that people need to be “held accountable” for its development.

