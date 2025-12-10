Watch: Comedian Theo Von Raves About Attending Bible Studies with Country Star Morgan Wallen

Comedian Theo Von revealed that he attends Bible studies with country star Morgan Wallen, who he called “an inspiring guy.”

“I’m gonna see him [Wallen] tomorrow, Bible study, actually,” Von told fellow stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan during a recent episode of his This Past Weekend podcast.

Watch Below:

“You will see him at Bible study? I think he’s gonna end up preaching,” Morgan reacted, to which Von replied, “I have no idea, I just know he’s an inspiring guy.”

Morgan chimed in, suggesting the country music star is “authentic,” adding, “But you’re authentic, too, darlin’. And y’all are in a Bible Study. Is it a Beth Moore? What’re y’all studying?”

“I mean, tomorrow, I think we’re watching a movie,” Von answered. “But it is Bible Study, yeah. I’m not sure what chapter we’re on.”

Morgan, who has been outspoken about her Christian faith, said she is not currently attending a Bible study, but used to be a part of one growing up.

“I’m not in one right now. I used to be in one when I was growing and raising my children, but I don’t [go now], I’m not in one,” she said.

Morgan added, “I need to be disciplined to do it on my own.”

“Well, that’s when you need the Lord the most, when you’re raising those little hench women — and men,” Von joked.

Previously, Von has spoken candidly about his struggles with addiction and mental health. The Sweet Dreams actor also frequently mentions his longing for a connection with God, and has in the past lamented over religion not being “super welcomed” in Los Angeles culture.

“Out here in Los Angeles, in some of this industry and stuff that I’m in, it’s not a rejection against Christ, but there’s definitely — religion isn’t super welcomed [and] people want to be offended,” Von said in 2019.

Watch Below:

“But, man, I feel like faith is just such a healing thing for people,” the comedian asserted. “I feel alone, I feel [I’m] hitchhiking if I don’t have some kind of a faith. And as I even talk about this, I realize that my faith isn’t very strong right now, and that it can really be tightened up.”

“Having faith, that’s a free parent,” Von continued, adding, “Now, Jesus Christ, that was the most popular guy in my area, growing up. I think the dude is a great role model.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.