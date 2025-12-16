‘General Hospital’ Star Anthony Geary Dead at 78

Actor Anthony Geary, who played Luke Spencer on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, died on Sunday at the age of 78.
A family member confirmed to TMZ that Geary died on Sunday in Amsterdam, though his official cause of death remains unclear. Unofficial reports have indicated he died as a result of complications from a surgery he had planned in Amsterdam.
Anthony won eight Daytime Emmy Awards and is mostly known for his role on General Hospital … though he also made appearances on The Partridge Family, The Mod Squad, All in the Family and The Young and the Restless.
On General Hospital, Anthony and Genie Francis became the signature couple among soap operas … and when their characters got married in 1981, a whopping 30 million people tuned in for the TV nuptials, with Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor — a huge ‘GH’ fan — making a cameo.
Geary earned a theater scholarship to the University of Utah after being raised in the state by Mormon parents. He got his start on General Hospital in 1978 and reprised his role for 1,997 episodes until his final season in 2018.
