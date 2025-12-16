Nick Reiner Kept on Suicide Watch, Held Without Bail on Suspicion of Murder

Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner, is now being kept on suicide watch while being held without bail on suspicion for the murder of his mother, Michele, and his father.
As Breitbart News reported, acclaimed actor-director Rob Reiner (78), maker of such timeless classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele (68).
Both had wounds that were consistent with a knife, with reports later indicating that their throats were allegedly slit.
Hours later, Reiner’s son, Nick, was taken into custody by authorities on suspicion of murder. Though his bail was initially set at $4 million, it was later revoked and he has since been placed on suicide watch. Per TMZ:
Nick Reiner is on suicide watch after being arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner … TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Nick is on suicide watch and in administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in L.A. … while he’s being held without bail.
Nick struggled with drug addiction and mental health issues throughout his life, attending rehab as many as 17 times. On Saturday, friends of the Reiners saw them in a heated argument with Nick at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party that disturbed those in attendance.
“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ a lifelong family friend told the New York Post.
A neighbor also said Nick Reiner had been “badly addicted to a combo of opiates and heroin.”
Aside from Nick, the Reiners are survived by their daughter, Romy, and their other son, Jake. During his ten year marriage to actor-director Penny Marshall, he also adopted her daughter, Tracy, whom Marshall had age 19 while in a previous marriage.
Industry colleagues, friends, and family of Reiner mourned his tragic passing on Monday.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.