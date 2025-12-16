Nick Reiner Kept on Suicide Watch, Held Without Bail on Suspicion of Murder

Nick Reiner, son of director Rob Reiner, is now being kept on suicide watch while being held without bail on suspicion for the murder of his mother, Michele, and his father.

As Breitbart News reported, acclaimed actor-director Rob Reiner (78), maker of such timeless classics like Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, was found dead in his Brentwood home alongside his wife, Michele (68).

Both had wounds that were consistent with a knife, with reports later indicating that their throats were allegedly slit.

Hours later, Reiner’s son, Nick, was taken into custody by authorities on suspicion of murder. Though his bail was initially set at $4 million, it was later revoked and he has since been placed on suicide watch. Per TMZ:

Nick Reiner is on suicide watch after being arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner … TMZ has learned.