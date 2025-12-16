Watch: Rob Reiner Shared Chilling Remark About His Children Months Before His Murder

Hollywood director Rob Reiner made a now-ominous remark just months before he was found fatally stabbed in his Los Angeles home, telling Piers Morgan, “We love all our children, even the bad ones.”

In September, during one of Reiner’s final interviews, Morgan eerily asked the actor and director which of his films he would “would most like to be remembered for.”

“I’m not expecting this to happen any time soon, Rob. You’re looking like a fine, healthy figure of a man,” Morgan said.

“But should the moment come when we need to remember the work of Rob Reiner, which is the one [project] for you, of everything you’ve ever done, that you would most like to be remembered for?” the Piers Morgan Uncensored host asked.

Watch Below:

Reiner replied by telling Morgan, “People have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché: ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” before revealing that his 1986 film Stand By Me is “the one that meant the most” to him.

“It really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” he added of the coming-of-age drama. “It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done.”

The director’s comment about loving all of one’s children, “even the bad ones,” is now eerily seen by many as prophetic in hindsight.

On Sunday, Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their Los Angeles home with stab wounds, while police investigated the incident as a possible homicide.

By Monday, Nick Reiner, was charged with murder in a case involving the death of his parents, Los Angeles County Chief Jim McDonnell announced.

