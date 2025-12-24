Watch: Nicki Minaj Slams Societal Push to Make Girls ‘Be Afraid of Loving Themselves’

Rap megastar Nicki Minaj called out societal pressure that has been making young girls “be afraid of loving themselves and loving the way they look,” adding, “I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty, because I know my beauty.”

“I think that no matter how you look, we should be trying to still into them to be proud of how they look,” Minaj told Erika Kirk at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, after being asked what she has seen in society “that has been a struggle for young women today.”

The “Super Bass” singer went on to say that she has noticed “a push” recently in the media “making young black children feel proud of themselves” while “at the same time, telling other children not to be proud of themselves.”

“I don’t want any child feeling that way,” Minaj said, adding, “If, as black women, we felt that we were not being represented and not being admired for our beauty — if we felt like that as black women, why would we want to do that to other women?”

“Why would we now need to make other people downplay their beauty,” the “Anaconda” singer continued. “I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty, because I know my beauty.”

Watch Below:

Minaj added, “It doesn’t bother me that a woman feels and says that she’s beautiful. Why shouldn’t she feel that?”

“We’ve gotten to a point where certain colors or certain kinds of people have to be afraid of loving themselves and loving the way they look,” the rap superstar said.

“I don’t want what was done to little black girls done to little white girls. I don’t want it done to any girls. I want all little girls in the world to know that you are unique, you are beautiful, you are you,” Minaj proclaimed.

The “Starships” singer added, “I don’t like people making other people feel badly about themselves in any way.”

“We need to nurture young girls. Yes, whether they are black, white, Asian, Hispanic, they still need to be nurtured, they cannot continue to pay for other people’s sins. They haven’t done anything wrong,” Minaj asserted.

Vice President JD Vance reacted by calling Minaj’s remarks “profound” and praised her for not getting wrapped up in “zero sum thinking.”

“Nicki Minaj said something at Amfest that was really profound,” Vance said in a Monday X post. “I’m paraphrasing, but she said, ‘just because I want little black girls to think they’re beautiful doesn’t mean I need to put down little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes.'”

“We all got wrapped up over the last few years in zero sum thinking. This was because the people who think they rule the world pit us against one another. @NICKIMINAJ rejects that. We all should,” the vice president added.

Minaj took the stage as a surprise guest on Sunday at Turning Point USA’s annual end-of-the-year conference, where she received a thunderous applause from tens of thousands of event attendees in the audience.

Elsewhere in her discussion with Erika Kirk, Minaj shared that being at AmericaFest is more important than any concert she has ever performed anywhere in the world, because slain conservative icon Charlie Kirk’s organization is “a direct link between young people and God.”

Turning Point USA’s 2025 AmericaFest was the organization’s first major event since the horrific assassination of its founder. The conference attracted over 30,000 attendees, making this year’s bittersweet event the largest in Turning Point USA history.

