The Cure Guitarist Perry Bamonte Dies at 65

Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboardist for the British rock band the Cure, has died at 65.

Bamonte passed on Christmas Day in his home following what his family is calling a “short illness.”

The band confirmed Bamonte’s passing on their website on Friday.

“Quiet, intense, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, ‘Teddy’ was a warm hearted and vital part of the Cure story,” the band’s statement says.

Bamonte was not part of the band during its founding in 1976, but he joined the band in 1990. He left around 2005, but re-joined the group in 2022 to tour with them.

“Looking after the band from 1984 through 1989, he became a full-time member of the Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on ‘The Wish,’ ‘Wild Mood Swings,’ ‘Bloodflowers,’ acoustic hits and the Cure albums, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years. He rejoined the Cure in 2022, playing another 90 shows, some of the best in the band’s history, culminating with ‘The Show of a Lost World’ concert in London 1st November 2024. Our thoughts and condolences are with all his family. He will be very greatly missed,” the group’s statement added.

Bamonte was born in London, England, on Sept. 3, 1960, and first became involved with the Cure in 1984 when his younger brother, Daryl, became the band’s tour manager.

He first served as the group’s guitar tech, but by 1990 he was promoted to full-time band mate and performer.

Bamonte left the band in 2005 and joined the British rock supergroup Love Amongst Ruin.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Cure in 2019.

Bamonte is a featured member of the group in the concert documentary Shows of a Lost World, which is playing now in theaters. He was also scheduled to join the band for its 2026 tour.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston