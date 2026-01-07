Banjo Player Béla Fleck Cancels Kennedy Center Shows over ‘Politics’

Banjo player Béla Fleck has announced the cancellation of his shows at the Trump-John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts citing the “charged and political” atmosphere since President Donald Trump took over the center.

Fleck was set to perform with the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) for three shows starting on February 19. But in a January 6 post on Instagram, Fleck told fans that he will not be performing, according to The Wrap.

“I have withdrawn from my upcoming performance with the NSO at The Kennedy Center. Performing there has become charged and political, at an institution where the focus should be on the music,” he claimed.

“I look forward to playing with the NSO another time in the future when we can together share and celebrate art.”

Fleck was scheduled to perform a new show entitled “NSO: American Mosaic,” based on Eric Copland’s ballet “Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes,” and his Clarinet Concerto, to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary.

Fleck is far from the first performer to cancel his show at the Kennedy Center.

Artists including actress Issa Rae, The Cookers, Kristy Lee, Chuck Redd, Doug Varone and Dancers, and others, have cancelled their show.

President Trump took over operations of the Kennedy Center and appointed himself the chairman of the theater in February.

In December, the Kennedy Center board unanimously voted to add President Trump’s name to the edifice, further angering left-wingers.

