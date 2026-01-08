Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Tells ICE, ‘Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis’

ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel echoed Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) during his Wednesday night broadcast, saying “To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. Get the fuck out of all these cities.”

Kimmel’s comments were met with uproarious applause from the studio audience, as he held of a t-shirt that also echoed Frey’s comments.

Kimmel was weighing in on the news of a woman driving her car into an ICE agent, just before she was fatally shot by that agent in a Minneapolis, Minnesota neighborhood. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Good, a US citizen with a 6-year-old son, was part of a group of protesters obstructing federal agents apprehending dangerous illegal migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) pour gasoline on the fire, demanding ICE agents “get the fuck out” of Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump issued a similar statement responding to Good’s death, to which Kimmel lambasted and failed to inform his audience that Good actually hit the ICE agent with her car before she was shot.

“Now, I saw this video. It didn’t look anybody got run over to me,” Kimmel told the audience. “It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her. That’ll be for the court to decide.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot Good, who was “stalking and impeding” agents all day.

The number of DHS and ICE agents in Minneapolis had been surging for weeks, as part of President Trump’s ever-expanding crackdown criminal illegal migrants.