Billie Eilish Trashes ICE Raids in False Claim Filled Tirade: ‘Our Neighbors Being Kidnapped, We No Longer Feel Safe in Our Own Homes ‘

Pop star Billie Eilish condemned the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids currently being pushed by the Trump administration, falsely characterizing it as “neighbors being kidnapped.”

Eilish delivered her criticism of the Trump administration when accepting the award for Environmental Justice at the 2026 MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award on Sunday.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped,” she said. “Resources to fight the climate crisis being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet and people’s health, access to food and health care becoming a privilege for the wealthy, instead of a basic human right for all Americans.”

“It is very clear that protecting our planet and our communities are not a priority for this administration,” Eilish continued. “And it’s really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets.”

Eilish previously made headlines for telling the billionaire class to give their money away as she accepted an award at a ceremony attended by tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg and others.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in 2025

“I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it,” she added.

Eilish took it a step further to specifically single out billionaires, some of whom were in attendance at the ceremony.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me,” she said. “If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”