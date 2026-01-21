Bad Blood: Taylor Swift Calls Director Justin Baldoni a ‘Bitch’ in Unsealed Texts to Blake Lively

Pop star Taylor Swift reportedly called actor Justin Baldoni a “bitch” in an unsealed text exchange with actress Blake Lively. “He’s gotten out his tiny violin,” the “Bad Blood” singer said.

“I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin,” Swift texted Lively of the It Ends With Us director in December 2024, according to court documents obtained by TheWrap.

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer reportedly followed up her message with a link to a People article, titled “Justin Baldoni Reveals He Was Sexually Traumatized by an Ex-Girlfriend When He Was ‘Hoping to Save Myself for Marriage.'”

Then, after Lively told Swift that Baldoni was set to be honored at an upcoming women’s event, the “Cruel Summer” singer added, “This is so disgusting and I hate that he’s clever about this shit.”

Swift went on to say that Baldoni needed “to be beaten by his OWN words,” adding, “It’s the only way to beat liars and hypocrites.”

The singer’s texts to the Gossip Girl star came less than a year before the New York Times published an explosive article detailing Lively’s sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni, as well as an alleged smear campaign that the actress surmised was coordinated against her.

This was not the first time Swift and Lively texted over Baldoni.

In April 2023, Lively reportedly asked Swift to help her with “this doofus director,” referring to her It Ends With Us co-star.

The actress then asked the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer to tell Baldoni she was excited for the movie and that she was “freaking out over the pages I sent you.”

“I’ll send you the scene. You don’t have to read, of course,” Lively texted Swift, adding, “He’s a clown and thinks he’s a writer now.”

Swift responded to Lively’s text, writing, “I’ll do anything for you!!” according to the court documents.

Notably, Baldoni filed a countersuit — in which he claimed Swift got involved in the drama — against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation.

Meanwhile, actress Jenny Slate — who played Lively’s character’s best friend in It Ends With Us — also slammed Baldoni in texts to the actress, calling the director “the biggest clown and the most intense narcissist,” according to court documents obtained by Variety.

“I honestly have never ever encountered anything like this dude,” Slate wrote.

“Justin is truly a false ally and I’m unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he’s crafting as a ‘male feminist,'” the Obvious Child

star continued in her message to Lively, adding, “honestly i have no words to describe what a fraud he is.”

Lively also claimed that she was left feeling violated and humiliated while filming a birth scene in It Ends With Us, which she said involved being nearly nude, in stirrups for several hours, adding that she later learned the actor playing the OB/GYN was one of Baldoni’s friends.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with the degree to which I was exposed during the Birth Scene, which felt violative and humiliating,” she stated. “I had to request a blanket to be given to me for privacy between takes, which was not always provided.”

Previously, Baldoni’s lawyers argued that Lively knew she would be appearing in a “sexually charged film with adult themes,” and said her complaints are not at the level of harassment.

