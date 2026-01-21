Millionaire Stephen Colbert Asks Millionaire Bernie Sanders ‘Why Is Socialism Cool Again’

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert welcomed self-professed socialist U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders onto his show and asked the aging leftist “why is socialism cool again?”

The gushing Colbert invited Sanders on for his 19th visit to the late-night show and the pair guffawed while Sanders talked about how terrible the United States is.

Colbert, whose show has been cancelled and will go off the air in May, went straight to the claim that “socialism is cool.”

“Why is socialism cool again, Bernie?” Colbert asked, to which Sanders replied that it is because America is a terrible place to live.

“I think people are looking at this country today and they’re seeing incredible greed. And they’re seeing that in the richest country in the history of the world, so few have so much, and so many have so little,” the multi-millionaire Senator exclaimed.

“There is, you know, Steve, I get around the country,” he continued, “I just did a virtual program at Zoom with some workers in nursing homes. They’re working 80 hours a week taking care of their patients. You have people working crazy hours for horribly low wages, people can’t afford housing.”

“When I was a kid, the American dream was you are, at some point, going to be able to own your own house,” said the socialist politician who owns three multimillion-dollar homes. “Young people today no longer believe that is possible. In fact, many of the young have a lower standard of living than their parents.”

“So, I think the young people are looking out there and they’re saying ‘Why?’ With all this technology, with all of this wealth, why are we not doing better for ordinary Americans than we are?” he exclaimed.

“And what the Democrats are lacking now is a vision for the future and that gets back to a corrupt campaign finance system, the unwillingness to take on the greed of big money interests. And that is, I think, what young people perceive,” concluded the 84-year-old who has never had a real job in his life.

During another segment of the show, Sanders praised recently sworn in communist New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for “taking on the establishment” and yet still winning his race.

Mamdani was only sworn in a few weeks ago and has already piled up a series of controversial decisions, pronouncements, and hires of staffers.

He has stated that Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be abolished because it is a terror outfit, lied about being briefed on national security issues because in fact he has no national security clearance, and opposed the arrest of murderous, socialist Venezuelan dictator Niclas Maduro.

Mamdani has also hired a housing Czar who has said she dreams of confiscating the property of white people, and was forced to oust his senior appointee after it was revealed she had made a slew of antisemitic and anti-police posts on social media.

