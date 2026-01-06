Zohran Mamdani, the openly socialist Mayor of New York City, admitted that he actually has no federal security clearance after claiming he was “briefed” on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Over the weekend, following the capture of Maduro, Mamdani said in a public statement, “I was briefed this morning on the U.S. military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody here in New York City,” Mamdani wrote on X.

However, when asked directly about his federal security clearance during a press briefing on Monday, Mamdani said that he has no clearance.

“You don’t have federal security clearance yet, and has anyone from a federal agency reached out to you or members of your team to begin the vetting to get federal security clearance?” a reporter asked.

“That briefing, yes, was conducted by my team,” Mamdani responded. “And the question of federal security clearance is one that’s on and on.”

“So you do have it?” the reporter pressed.

“No, not as yet,” the mayor admitted.

Maduro, an illegitimate and despotic leader who manipulated elections to maintain power, was captured by the U.S. military on charges of narco-terrorism, with an active $50 million bounty on his head.

“In 2020, U.S. courts accused Maduro of being a leading figure, if not the leader, of the Cartel of the Suns, an international cocaine trafficking operation led by top members of the Venezuelan regime that for years sought to ‘flood’ the United States with cocaine to harm its people,” Breitbart News reported.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.