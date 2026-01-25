Liza Minnelli Says She Used AI Arrangements for her Latest Song

(UPI) — Tony- and Oscar-winning actress and singer Liza Minnelli said she used artificial intelligence to create original music.

“Hi Kids, I’m happy as a clam, laughing like hell and losing my mind! It’s all goin’ on at the time. Today, my first EDM single since The Pet Shop Boys era, released on @elevenlabsio , a Six Billion Dollar techno behemoth does amazing things. Matthew McConaughey was an early investor. Smart,” Judy Garland’s 79-year-old daughter wrote on Facebook this week.

“What I will not allow this great company to do? Create, clone or copy my voice! On this dance track, ‘Kids Wait Till You Hear This’ which is a tease for my book, we used AI arrangements. Not AI vocals,” she added.

“A few trolls didn’t bother to read the truth, check with me or my partners. The shout outs are all mine! Go listen, enjoy, and shake your pretty buns to the music, as we glide down the runway to send my book into the world and your very own hot hands. And the photograph? Not retro. Au Courant.”

Minnelli is best known for her performances in the stage musical, Cabaret, and its film adaptation.

Her other credits include Arthur, New York, New York, Rent-a-Cop, Silent Movie and Arrested Development.