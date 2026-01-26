Watch: Sylvester Stallone’s Brother Frank Shreds Minnesota Democrats, ‘The Governor, Mayor, Instigating Trouble. Perpetuating It Against Law Enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone’s brother Frank took to his Instagram account to rip into Democrats in Minnesota for their response to President Donald Trump’s concerted crackdown on illegal immigration in so-called sanctuary states.

Stallone did not hold back in his caption, writing, “Minnesota you need to get your act together. Look at every State and City that is run by Democrats, they are all failing poison by corrupt politicians. These paid agitators are from out of state and are distorting the facts. Coming into Christian house of the lord, intimidating children? Please give me a break. This needs to stop know.”

In the video, the actor told his followers, “It’s very sad to see what’s going on in Minnesota right now… Minnesota used to be a beautiful city — St. Paul and Minneapolis — it’s just falling apart. I mean these people, the instigators, the governor, the mayor, instigating trouble. Perpetuating it against law enforcement.”

“My theory is this: you shouldn’t be able to get 25 feet near a federal officer or the police in a situation like this. Taking cars and throwing bottles that are frozen, this could cause serious, serious damage. And if someone doesn’t get on it, I think the president might have to do the insurrection act,” he continued.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘Oh this and this,’ I said, ‘You know what, if you want to protest, get a permit, get a field or a place that’s not obstructing traffic and go have at it.’ You’re allowed to do that,” he added.

“But when they say it’s a peaceful — it’s the furthest thing from peaceful,” he said. “People are getting hurt every day. You know, if you just comply with the police and say, ‘OK, can I see your driver’s license and registration,’ that’s it. It’s happened to me a thousand times in my life — not a thousand, but a lot.”

“But then I rarely have any trouble. I show them the proper identification and that’s it. If your’e here illegally, your’e here illegally! I don’t care where you came from, I don’t care about your situation, illegal is illegal,” he insisted.

“So, get it together or your city is going to be like Escape from New York, that movie,” Stallone concluded. “So, we hope no one gets hurt any more, and I feel sorry for the people of Minnesota.”

The tough-guy actor’s younger brother has ripped into Democrats before. Last year, for instance, he slammed Democrats for the “rampant crime and filth” he sees across California.

